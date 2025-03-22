Darryn Peterson on who he's excited to play with next season: "Flory"

With Coach Bill Self and Coach Kurtis Townsend sitting courtside, while Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Elmarko Jackson, Justin Cross, and Noth Shelby watched from the stands, Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., scored 21 points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out two assists, and was credited with one steal, and two blocks to help lead Prolific Prep past DME Academy (FL), 78-72.

Shortly after Peterson helped Prolific Prep advance to Sunday night's Grind Session Championship game, Peterson was asked about playing in Lawrence for the first time, who he's excited about playing with next year, and much more

For the very latest on Darryn Peterson and more, click here.