Kaden Moody talks about scheduled visit to Kansas

Kaden Moody is set to continue his spring visit tour this coming week. The offensive lineman from Broken Arrow, Okla., is planning his next unofficial visit to Kansas.
Moody has been communicating with the Kansas coaching in recent months.
“I love the coaches man they are big on family,” Moody said. “Everything is about transformation not transaction.”
Several of his conversations have been with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa. He is looking forward to getting on campus next weekend and observing Agpalsa work with the linemen.
“I’m most looking forward to getting on campus meeting with coach and watching my position coach run practice,” he said.
One of his recent visits was to Missouri and he said the coaches showed him good hospitality. He liked how the coaching staff ran practice.
He had an official visit set with Utah, but said they are no longer under consideration. He announced the top four schools on his list were Kansas, Purdue, Texas Tech and Tulsa.
Moody has official visits set with Texas Tech, Purdue and Tulsa. The month of June is booked since he will use the first three weekends to visit those three schools.
“I’ve visited pretty much every school in the Big 12 and a few SEC schools,” he said. “I’ll be returning to many of the schools I’ve already visited this spring continuing to go my relationship with the programs.”
The visit to Kansas this weekend will determine if there will be another trip to Lawrence. Moody said he will talk with the coaching staff about an official visit.
“I will be figuring out official visits when I go to Kansas,” he said.
Moody is likely to decide in the summer after he takes his official visits. He will use the visits to learn more about the players in his position group at each school.
“Initially I’m looking for outstanding support from my staff and no sour apples in my position group as teammates,” Moody said. “Overall, I’m trying to join an already built brotherhood and continue to make my guys in the room better.”