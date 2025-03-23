Kaden Moody talks about scheduled visit to Kansas

Kaden Moody is set to continue his spring visit tour this coming week. The offensive lineman from Broken Arrow, Okla., is planning his next unofficial visit to Kansas.

Moody has been communicating with the Kansas coaching in recent months.

“I love the coaches man they are big on family,” Moody said. “Everything is about transformation not transaction.”

Several of his conversations have been with offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa. He is looking forward to getting on campus next weekend and observing Agpalsa work with the linemen.

“I’m most looking forward to getting on campus meeting with coach and watching my position coach run practice,” he said.

One of his recent visits was to Missouri and he said the coaches showed him good hospitality. He liked how the coaching staff ran practice.