Bob Davis, Kansas Legendary “Voice of the Jayhawks” Dies

In the spring of 1984, Davis was hired as the “Voice of the Jayhawks” where he would work alongside Max Falkenstein in the broadcast booth. Davis’ voice is the soundtrack of many of KU’s most memorable games, as he called eight Jayhawk trips to the Final Four, six KU football bowl games, including the 2008 Orange Bowl, and thousands of regular season basketball and football games before his retirement in the spring of 2016.

“We send our deepest love and prayers to his family and will forever be grateful for his service to KU.”

“Bob Davis is synonymous with Kansas Athletics for generations of fans, who grew up listening to his calls of some of the most important moments in KU history,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “Bob’s love and passion of the Jayhawks shined through during the broadcast with his beloved radio partners. For more than three decades, Bob represented Kansas Athletics in exemplary fashion and connected Jayhawk fans everywhere with his famous one-liners and detailed storytelling.

Davis, who began his KU career in 1984 and retired in 2016, was at the microphone for some of the most iconic moments in Kansas Athletics history.

Davis is survived by his son, Steven, daughter-in-law Katie and grandchildren Landon, Will, Millie and Hattie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, who died March 13, 2025, in Lawrence. Bob and Linda were married for 53 years. Bob passed away Thursday, March 20th.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bob Davis, the legendary “Voice of the Jayhawks” for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 80, his family announced Friday.

Davis was also on the call for the 1988 and 2008 men’s basketball national championship victories.

“We lost a KU legend in Bob Davis, who was the voice of the of the Jayhawks for decades,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said. “Bob was not only superior at his craft, but he was also a terrific, humble and unselfish person that gave so much of himself to so many. Our hearts go out to the entire family, especially with his wonderful wife Linda passing just last week.”

Davis also hosted weekly coaches shows as the Voice of the Jayhawks, including hosting with KU basketball coaches Larry Brown, Roy Williams and Self and football coaches, including Glen Mason and Mark Mangino. For more than three decades, Davis was embedded with KU’s teams, striking lifelong relationships with coaches and student-athletes. He proudly worked alongside Falkenstein and basketball analysts Chris Piper and Greg Gurley and football’s David Lawrence.

“Bob’s distinctive and enthusiastic voice served as the soundtrack for Kansas teams for decades” Mangino said. “He was a good friend and fun to be around. Our players and coaches loved Bob, and enjoyed his calls on highlight reels.”

A 48-year veteran of broadcasting in the state of Kansas, Davis was born in Iola, and grew up in Topeka where he graduated from Topeka West High School in 1962. Davis stayed in Topeka to attend Washburn, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in history.

Davis launched his legendary broadcast career the following year in 1968 when

Hired by KAYS in Hays, Kansas and began his broadcasting career during the summer of 1968 calling American Legion baseball. He was the play-by-play voice of the Fort Hays State Tigers until 1984, his tenure culminating by calling the 1984 NAIA National Championship won by the FHSU men’s basketball team.

In addition to his KU role, Davis called the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four for CBS Radio six times in 1990, 1992 and 1994-97. Also, in 1997, Davis joined the Kansas City Royals as well, calling games for radio and television for the franchise for 16 years.

Davis earned numerous accolades for his work. He was named the Kansas Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association in 2015, marking the 14th time he had earned the honor since 1975. Davis was also named the two-time recipient of the Oscar Stauffer Sports Broadcasting Award by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) in 1975 and 1978.

Davis was named to several Hall of Fames including:

Fort Hays State Tiger Athletics Hall of Fame (1990)Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame (2006)Topeka West HS Graduates Hall of Fame (2011)Topeka-Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame (2016)Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (2016)Hays HS Athletics Hall of Fame (2024)

What They’re Saying About Bob Davis

Roy Williams (men’s basketball coach from 1988-2003)

“Bob Davis was a fantastic announcer and loved KU. I was a new coach, and he helped me immensely. He set the bar for all those I worked with later. He is a KU giant.”

David Lawrence (Kansas football broadcaster since 1995)

“For 32 years, Bob captivated Jayhawk nation with his wit, voice, and impeccable timing. While we will miss the physical presence of our friend. His iconic radio calls will still bring the goosebumps and live in our minds forever.”

Greg Gurley (men’s basketball color analyst since 2012)

“ I will always cherish my time spent with Bob. He made a difficult job appear to be so easy and natural. It was an honor and a privilege to work with him. His effortless delivery and wit is what made him special. He was such an important influence on my life as player, broadcaster, and man. We have lost an iconic Jayhawk. Luckily all Jayhawk fans can still hear his signature calls forever.”

Chris Piper (men’s basketball color analyst from 2006-11)

“I’ve always had this vision of Bob setting in the kitchen doing play by play as his beloved wife Linda made him breakfast. He had that booming voice and unbelievable wit that made him one of a kind. We had a lot of fun doing games together and I know the Jayhawk Nation lost one of its greats.”

Glen Mason (former head football coach)

“With sadness I have lost a colleague and dear friend. I met Bob on my first day at KU. For the next 10 years he was a constant in my professional life. He was the same from when we were not very good until we were a Top 10 team. A true professional and always a total gentleman. I will miss him greatly.”