Corbin Glasco will bring big-time speed to KU's receiver group

When Corbin Glasco steps on KU’s campus he might be the fastest football player on the team. And he might be the fastest player on the entire campus.
Glasco, a wide receiver from Denton Guyer, gave Kansas a verbal commitment after several members of the coaching staff visited his high school on Monday.
Head coach Lance Leipold, Terry Samuel, Chris Simpson and DK McDonald showed up at Guyer and that impressed Glasco.
“It was crazy because my head coach Reed Heim, said that's very rare,” Glasco said. “To have four coaches comes down to see a kid. My coach told me this is special, and it's a privilege. Just have them all come see me.”
Glasco has been in communication with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel since the Jayhawks offered last fall.
“We have a very good relationship,” he said. “He treats me like his own son. He keeps it real with me. I know he's never going to lie to me and everything is straight up. He's not going to sugarcoat anything. I just appreciate him, and what he has done for me.”
After meeting with the coaches, he gave them his verbal commitment.
“It is about the relationships, and like I told the coaches, they took a chance on me,” Glasco said. “I respect that, and I want to be part of a family. I wasn’t somebody they just gave an offer to. I want something that cares, and I want to get developed into being a good wide receiver. That's what coach Samuel brings, and that's what all of them want to do with me.”
His announcement in front of everyone was well received.
“They were fired up and ready to go,” he said. “Coach Samuel's like, dang, I have speed now. It's going to be fun.”
Glasco visited for the Colorado game in November. He stayed an extra day so he could tour the facilities on Sunday.
“The atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “Even though it wasn't at home, it was still rocking and rolling, which was kind of insane. I liked the nutrition they give you and they have next level locker rooms. I like the tutoring center and that really stood out to me. Anytime I need one, I can just go there without having to go across the whole campus.”
He said he narrowed his choices to Kansas, Kansas State, and Louisiana.
“I always see kids commit and I always said I want to be one of those kids,” he said. “It just doesn't feel real. I'm actually committed to a good D1 program. It's just been a lifelong dream of mine and it is finally coming true. Hard work pays off. I’m ready to become a Jayhawk.”
Glasco also runs track where he turned in a 10.33 100m time that would attract attention from a lot of track teams. He has run 40 times in the 4.3 range and was selected a Junior Olympian.