Corbin Glasco will bring big-time speed to KU's receiver group

When Corbin Glasco steps on KU’s campus he might be the fastest football player on the team. And he might be the fastest player on the entire campus.

Glasco, a wide receiver from Denton Guyer, gave Kansas a verbal commitment after several members of the coaching staff visited his high school on Monday.

Head coach Lance Leipold, Terry Samuel, Chris Simpson and DK McDonald showed up at Guyer and that impressed Glasco.

“It was crazy because my head coach Reed Heim, said that's very rare,” Glasco said. “To have four coaches comes down to see a kid. My coach told me this is special, and it's a privilege. Just have them all come see me.”

Glasco has been in communication with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel since the Jayhawks offered last fall.

“We have a very good relationship,” he said. “He treats me like his own son. He keeps it real with me. I know he's never going to lie to me and everything is straight up. He's not going to sugarcoat anything. I just appreciate him, and what he has done for me.”