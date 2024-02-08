“I'm thankful for the position that I'm in,” Brinkley said. “This is every kid's dream, to graduate early, leave for college, start new. But the main thing that's going through my mind is me getting back to 100%.”

If there is a position a young player could get on the field faster at Kansas it might be defensive end. Gone from last season are the top three pass rushers and competition this fall could be interesting to watch with the Kansas staff signing two, high-level edge players.

Last season Brinkley suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for the last half of the season, and he is still recovering.

“Even though that's not a true case because everyone never gets back to 100%, but me getting back to where I could play and feel comfortable and contribute to the team is what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I just want to get back healthy so I can get back to playing my sport.”

Brinkley had surgery and turned his attention to rehab, where he is making progress.

“I've just been working out with my rehab and doing regular workouts,” Brinkley said. “I really haven't squatted heavy or anything like that. I’ve just been running and doing drills, foot drills, calling drills, jumping and all of that. So just some the basics, not the heavyweight things in the weight room yet, though, but I'm getting back to it slowly.”

He said he is wearing a brace and will continue his therapy with the KU trainers. Even if he can not participate in some of the workouts, he will learn the defense and get a head start.

“It is a big advantage to me and it's very big to me, because coming in early, you get to learn the playbook, and by the time that spring ball is coming up, I'll be used to the play calls and I should know which way to go,” he said. “By that time, I can just read the offense without having to try to dig deep in my brain and think about the plays.”

Brinkley plans to major in African American History. He is looking forward to using the early arrival to get to know his teammates. One of his off-the-field favorites is playing video games.

“I would say that I'm a big video gamer,” he said. “I'm actually a very competitive video gamer. That's something I love to do, as well as just to spend time and meet others or making new friends.”