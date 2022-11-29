“Me and my teammates were talking about it, and I did not know at the time it was the head coach that came out,” Johnson said. “I was just happy to just showcase my talents in front of them and see how I work and how I move and how aggressive I can be. I was really excited about that.”

On that Wednesday afternoon Leipold and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs went to Dodge City to evaluate Johnson.

The offensive lineman at Dodge City Community College had the attention from the Kansas coaching staff and they wanted to watch him practice.

During the bye week Lance Leipold was not in attendance at Hawk Talk because he was on the road recruiting. The reason was Darrell Johnson .

Johnson has racked up over 20 offers from division one programs. He picked up more offers earlier in the season when he sent his film clips out to college coaches.

That is how the Kansas coaches got their first look at him.

“I just decided to start sending my film out and I actually got in contact with one of the recruiting coordinators (at KU) and he liked my film,” Johnson said. “They got my transcripts and there was a reason for me sending out to Kansas because last year I actually came from New York, and I decided to come up here with the old coaching staff. And I really enjoy being in Kansas. It's closer to home and I just enjoy the environment.”

Johnson played his first season at Monroe College after graduating from Lawrence North High in Indiana. The coach at Monroe, Terry Karg got the head coaching at Dodge City, and Johnson followed him.

He has been talking with Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs who is the lead recruiter.

“Based off talking to him, FaceTime and phone calls, I think he's a really good guy,” Johnson said. “He knows a lot about the game of football, and I feel like he's a great coach to work with that can help you be the best football player you can be and the best man.”

Johnson, who goes by D.J., is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds and has the frame that attracts college coaches.

“When Coach Fuchs offered me, he told me he liked my size and my ability to move as a bigger guy,” Johnson said.

He will take an official visit to Kansas this weekend. Johnson said several schools are recruiting him and his goal has been to commit around the first week of December.

“I want to commit around or before the portal opens,” he said. “Wherever I choose the coaching staff is important to me and I want to be able to talk about any problems I might have and someone who will understand me.”