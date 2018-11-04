LAWRENCE, Kan. - David Beaty will not be retained as Head Football Coach at the University of Kansas at the conclusion of the season, KU Athletics Director Jeff Long announced today.

"After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference," Long said. "I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that.

The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard - and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season." Beaty has coached the Jayhawks for three-plus seasons, amassing a 6-39 record, 2-31 in Big 12 Conference play.

He will continue to coach the team until the regular season concludes against Texas on Friday, November 23. He signed a five-year contract in December 2014, which was extended two years (through 2021) in December 2016. Long informed Beaty of his decision Sunday and met with the football team directly afterwards.

"The search for a new head coach will begin immediately," he said. Beaty's contract calls for him to be paid $3 million (payable in six equal payments) in the event of termination without cause; Long said Kansas will fulfill the terms of that contract.

