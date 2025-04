During his sophomore year at Monmouth, Abdi Bashir, Jr., averaged 20.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Offensively, he shot 37.7% from the field, 38.3% from behind the arc, and 86.8% from the free throw line.

