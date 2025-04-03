Published Apr 3, 2025
Podcast: Transfer portal, NIL, Dan Fitzgerald, spring football and more
Slant Staff
Podcast

The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio covering several topics for our first podcast in April.

Kansas baseball Dan Fitzgerald joins us to talk about the Jayhawks hot start, fan attendance, Autism Awareness, and more.

We get into some names to follow in the transfer portal and a roundtable discussion on how much NIL plays a factor.

The latest on spring football as the Jayhawks are almost a week away from finishing.

Several visitors expected on campus and some key official visitors arrive this weekend.

Listen on the audio player below

