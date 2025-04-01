Darryn Peterson showcases aggressiveness in McDonald’s All-American Game

The future of Kansas basketball gave Jayhawk fans something to look forward to during the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday. Darryn Peterson scored 18 points to lead all scorers and was named co-MVP of the game with Cameron Boozer.

Peterson’s West team took down the East team 105-92 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Peterson teamed up with other top recruits AJ Dybantsa and Chris Cenac Jr., who are both headed to Big 12 schools, among others.

The Kansas’ signee’s best moments happened early in the fourth quarter. Peterson turned defense into offense, finishing off a steal with a transition dunk. In quick succession, he then poked a ball away in help defense that he dunked on the other end. Peterson showcased an insanely quick first step, taking a dribble hand-off from No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa and instantly getting to the rim for a dunk.

Peterson finished the game with five dunks, and he broke into the scoring column in the first quarter with an athletic putback dunk. His outside shot wasn’t falling, but he gave good effort on the glass.

His aggressiveness and athleticism were shown in the second quarter, where Peterson had a strong closeout and leaked out in transition for a dunk. Peterson has great ability in transition and looks to push the pace off rebounds. He knocked down his lone three in the second quarter, an open look in transition.

Peterson showcased a knack for getting to the basket with a strong drive to his right in the third quarter. He was able to draw the foul and also tossed a nice assist to an open man down low.

Peterson took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points, as his team took control of the game. He said earlier this week that he’s not worried about the number of Jayhawks entering the transfer portal, and he’s talked with Bill Self about it. While this offseason has brought a lot of uncertainty, one thing looks pretty clear– Peterson is a special talent and will be fun to watch in Lawrence next season.