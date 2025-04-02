Alister Vallejo recaps Kansas visit, likes energy at practice

“The hospitality that everyone had they were all extremely welcoming,” Vallejo said. “I was able to come a day early and spend some one-on-one time with some staff and players, and they were all exceptionally nice. They truly made me feel the love. I kept hearing about how it was like a family, and I saw it first-hand.”

The defensive lineman from Liberty Hill, Tex., got his first look at the Kansas program last weekend.

One of the key visitors they had on the defensive side was Alister Vallejo .

With practice starting after spring break the Kansas coaches have hosted several visitors, and more are expected in the upcoming days.

Vallejo has been communicating with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos and met with several members of the coaching staff.

“Coach P and I have a great relationship,” Vallejo said. “He has great energy and genuine love for his players. He's just a great guy. He wants to help make his players better men but also develop them. That is important to me.

He continued: “I got to meet with the recruiting staff, a shoutout to Billy Bonneau, the guy that found me and Ms. LaChelle (Stanley) she has the same first name as my mom. Coach Zac he's down to earth and honest, Coach McDonald, Coach Leipold, the strength Staff, the education support staff everyone is honest and had great energy. They were all exceptionally nice and also have great accomplishments under their belts.”

One advantage of the unofficial visit is watching practice. Vallejo got an opportunity to see how Panagos works with his players.

“The importance of practicing fundamentals and the drills Coach P runs creates repetition but also helps to better the player things like more bend. Etc.,” he said. “I love the energy the coaching staff brings when you are out on the field for a few hours it helps when energy is high, and people are pumped. Coach P is very good at that.”

Vallejo said he plans to visit SMU this weekend and Michigan on April 10. He is trying to finalize his official visit schedule and has one set with Kansas on June 6.

“I am continuing to narrow down schools and where I see myself fitting in the best,” he said. “My main schools right now would be Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, Oklahoma State and SMU.”