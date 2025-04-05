Kaden Moody said Kansas felt like home, makes his commitment

The Kansas coaches were looking for one lineman to fill out the 2026 class and they found their tackle with Kaden Moody. The offensive lineman from Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma announced his commitment on Saturday. Moody took an unofficial visit to Kansas last weekend and said he met with several members of the coaching staff. He liked the hospitality they showed and the opportunity to watch practice. He was scheduled to take a visit to Texas Tech this weekend but kept thinking about his recruiting. “It just felt like home,” Moody said. “After I left I had to keep asking myself why I haven’t committed?”

Moody watched the team practice last week and decided to commit after his visit

Advertisement

Moody said he liked the energy the team showed at practice. He liked the way offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa worked with all the linemen. “Coach Agpalsa does a great job coaching every single one of his players,” Moody said. “Not just the starters so everyone is getting the development they need.” He credited Agpalsa and the way he recruited him along with assistant coach Jackson Satterwhite. Agpalsa was happy when Moody gave him the news he was committing to Kansas. “He was fired up man,” Moody said. “Nothing but smiles from both ends just knowing that they secured me as a recruit made him really happy.” Moody got an opportunity to see campus and the new facilities being built including the $750 million stadium renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. “KU is the place to be man and everyone’s going to realize it in the coming years,” he said. He had official visits set with Purdue, Texas Tech, and Tulsa. After he decided to commit to Kansas he does not have to worry about recruiting. “It is a relief, and I couldn’t be more thankful for every team who recruited me,” he said. “It means the world to me, but I found my home.” Moody becomes the 14th commitment for Kansas in the 2026 class. That currently ranks second in the nation and keeps their class in the Top 10.

GREAT OFFER: Get Jayhawk Slant for 50% off the first year