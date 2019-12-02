“We have talked about playing together in college,” Davon said. “But he’s told me he would like to play against me.”

The interesting story Kavon is his twin brother and the two play on defense at Edgewater High in Florida. The Jayhawks haven’t offered Kavon but that isn’t stopping Davon from looking at Kansas.

When Davon Martin makes his official visit to Kansas this weekend his mother and brother, Kavon, will be with him.

It’s all in good family fun and Martin is looking forward to his visit to Lawrence.

The Jayhawks started recruiting Martin and got in touch with his high school coach. After that they picked up the recruiting intensity with a scholarship offer.

Kansas cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson has been the one handling the recruiting.

“I’ve been getting to know him, and I could tell he was a person I could connect with,” Martin said. “He'll tell you what is real and what is not. He's not going to sugarcoat. He was telling me that KU is a good environment.”

At 6-foot-2, Martin has the type of size any college coach would like to see. He fits the mold of a Power Five corner and his play has matched it on the field. This year he picked off nine passes.

“Coach Jackson said he likes my size,” Martin said. “He thinks I could play an important role as a corner at Kansas and that it would be a perfect fit.”

Jackson will have an in-home visit with Martin on Monday night and get the details for the weekend set up. This will be his first official visit of the season and he’s looking forward to learning more about the Kansas program.

“I'm looking for a good environment and seeing how they people are,” he said. “I definitely want to see the players and the coaches bonding together. I want to see if they have that mantra of going on the field and winning games.”