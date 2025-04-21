Defensive end Bai Jobe plans to enter transfer portal

Kansas defensive end Bai Jobe is expected to enter the transfer portal Jayhawk Slant has learned.

The former four-star defensive end transferred to Kansas last season after signing with Michigan State. Jobe played his high school football at Community Christian School in Norman, Okla.

He was selected to play in the All-American Bowl his senior season and was rated the 73rd overall recruit by Rivals.com.

He enrolled early at Michigan State and played in one game. He transferred to Kansas last season where he was limited early with a hand injury. He played 79 snaps on defense in 2024 with a PFF score of 63.3.

In a recent interview with Jayhawk Slant, Jobe said he was working at the strongside and weakside defensive end positions in spring football.