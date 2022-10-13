Kansas hits the road for Oklahoma after a three-game homestand ended in a 38-31 loss to TCU before a third consecutive sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Now, the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) hit the road for the first time in 28 days for another Big 12 road challenge in Norman.

The headliner this week is the expected absence of Kansas' starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, who exited last week’s game against the Horned Frogs late in the second quarter due to a right shoulder injury. Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Daniels is “doubtful” for the OU game and that his current status is day to day on Tuesday.

Jumping into the pocket in Daniels’ place was backup Jason Bean, who grabbed a one-score lead for Kansas on two consecutive touchdown passes coming out of halftime. Bean finished the game vs. TCU by completing 16 of 24 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

“(Bean’s) leadership throughout the week has been pretty remarkable,” running back Devin Neal said of his teammate. “We haven't missed a beat with him. He's confident, we're confident in him and we're excited to get rolling.”

Leipold has taught this Kansas team to roll with punches, no matter the result, according to offensive lineman Mike Novitsky.

“Unfortunately, this game is pretty violent,” Novitsky said. “Some dudes can get hurt and not play, but it's the next-man-up mentality. We're very confident with anybody in the locker room coming out on the field. We're very confident with them in the huddle.”

With Bean leading the Jayhawks in search of their sixth win on Saturday, the offense squares up against a Sooners defense that’s allowed 29.2 points per game through six weeks. Add to the mix a questionable OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel - who remained in concussion protocol on Monday night - and the lines get even blurrier when reading Oklahoma.