Devin Neal ready to accomplish new goals at Kansas

“The friendships that sports have given me is something I’ll forever cherish,” Neal said. “I’ve had the pleasure to meet guys that will be in my life forever. Guys that will eventually be at my wedding, guys that I can always rely on, and simply guys I will always love.”

Neal had the option to start his Kansas football career early if he chose to enroll last January. But he wanted to finish out his senior year playing baseball with many of his close friends.

“It was a bittersweet moment for me, and it was really, really heartbreaking as well,” Neal said. “I’ve given my all to Lawrence High School. It has seen my ups and my downs, and I grew up around it, so knowing I won’t put the jersey with Lawrence on my chest anymore is sad to me.”

Two weeks ago, the Lawrence baseball team lost to Blue Valley in the regional finals and marked the last game Neal would wear a Lions uniform.

Devin Neal just finished up a great career at Lawrence High. When you combine his baseball and football career there will be very few players who get to experience the high school athletic career he did over the last four years.

Today Neal will make a short drive across town and get ready to start a new career at KU. The state’s top football recruit will report to the Anderson Family Football Complex along with several other incoming freshman.

One of Neal’s closest friends from high school, Cole Mondi, will be one of his roommates along with Shad Dabney and D’Marion Alexander.

“The rest of the class is just as excited to get on campus and change things around,” Neal said. “We all understand the challenge and we are going to meet it with hard work and dedication. The vibe is something to notice and I believe you’ll see great things from the Jayhawks.”

Neal signed with the Jayhawks to play football and baseball. He said this summer he will dedicate his time to football being a “full-time football player.” In his free time, he added that he would swing the bat and throw to keep his skills intact for baseball.

During the coaching transition and after, Neal stayed in contact with running back Jonathan Wallace, who will be his position coach.

“Me and Coach Wallace have been on the phone recently and it’s just a positive mindset,” Neal said. “He was there when I played my last ever game and now it’s onto college and he’s just expressed how he is excited to get me on campus and start this next journey.”

Neal was on a Zoom call with Lance Leipold his first day on the job.

“Getting started under Coach Leipold is a great feeling,” he said. “From him speaking on zoom and in interviews he’s going to be the guy that gets us where we need to be. He will also help us reach our max potential.”

Today will start a new chapter for Neal as well as many other individuals who will report to campus. Playing sports at the highest collegiate level is something he has been looking forward to.

“This next chapter is something I’ve been thinking about my entire life,” he said. “It’s a dream come true and to say it’s almost here brings a ton of different emotions. I’m so nervous I’m not even going to lie. But, I am looking for the growth in myself to see just how well I accomplish my goals and to reflect on myself one day and how I got back up when I fall down.”