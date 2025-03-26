Daryl Agpalsa on leadership in the OL room, acclimating newcomers

Kansas’ offensive line room comprises a mix of returnees and portal additions as the Jayhawks look to replace three starters. Offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa met with the media on Tuesday, discussing the returnees who have stepped up, the process of training newcomers, and cross-training offensive linemen.





Returners growing in leadership roles

The two starters returning on the offensive line are Kobe Baynes and Bryce Foster, while Calvin Clements– who got reps last year– looks to step in as the starting left tackle. Agpalsa said the tree are all growing as leaders, with each of them leading in a different way.

“I think everybody has a little different style at the end of the day,” Agpalsa said. “We've talked about leadership being a skill. It's not necessarily being you're born with it or not. It's something that you continue to promote… And I think all of them lead in their own types of way, but I think we're getting what we need out of all of them.”

Agpalsa said Clements likes to work in small groups or one-on-ones to help players learn. Baynes leads by example with an “unrelenting” energy.

“His energy is unrelenting in a good way,” Agpalsa said. “And when you have several younger players just kind of figuring it out and learning, they get to use him as an example on what it should look like and how the type of energy and speed you have to play with to be successful at times. So it's been really fun.”

Clements looks to become the full-time starter at left tackle after Bryce Cabeldue’s graduation. The redshirt sophomore started the season finale against Baylor in 2024 and started the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in his first college season. Agpalsa is looking for Clements to continually stack days and plays.

“I think at the end of the day when you're talking about guys that you trust is their ability to, I guess the word is to be consistent, stack plays,” Agpalsa said. “We talk about doing our job. And if you do your job one play, stack it to another play. You can stack it for a play, stack it for a series, you can do a series, get to a quarter to a half to a game, if that makes sense, that mantra being more process oriented.”