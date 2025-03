Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound from Kokomo (IN) High School has decided to enter the transfer portal. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bidunga arrived on campus with the highest of expectations.

Appearing in 34 games, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He led the team with 54 blocks and was expected to play a major role, alongside Darryn Peterson, next season.

For the very latest on Flory Bidunga, click here.