Keyshawn Hall, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Denver, Colo., just completed a Zoom call with Kansas. During his junior year at UCF, Hall averaged 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Offensively, Hall shot 42.7% from the field, 35.4% from behind the arc, and 81.6% from the FT line.

For the very latest on Keyshawn Hall, click here.