DJ Withers talks about weight gain, young players to watch

D.J. Withers is one of the top returning players on the defense and he spent the offseason getting stronger.

Withers, who was a starter on in the interior of the defensive line, added weight in the winter strength and conditioning program.

"My focus was definitely getting bigger and getting stronger," Withers said. "I'm like 310 (pounds) played last year, like 295. So I'm feeling better, I'm moving well, so that's what we can see."

The defensive line could be the strength of the defense with several players returning. Withers likes the group and said the unit plays well together.

"We could be super good," he said. "We all gel together. Of course, we got Gage Keys back, so that helped. He's a great guy, great person, so just having him back, somebody that know the defense, know what's going on, is going to help."

Withers talked about players to watch on the defensive line, working with new defensive coordinator DK McDonald and much more. Watch his video after the first spring football practice.



