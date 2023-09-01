The Jayhawks opened their season with a 48-17 win over Missouri State. Jason Bean filled the void of the injured Jalon Daniels, passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Bean also rushed for 41 yards on five carries. We'll have much more on the site after the press conferences.

First Quarter:



After forcing Missouri State into a three-and-out, the Jayhawks got the ball and went to work with efficiency. Bean completed his first three passes before Devin Neal took his first carry of the season 48 yards to the end zone to put Kansas up 7-0. Daniel Hishaw was not near as electric with his first carries of the year, getting stuffed at the line on the first one, and fumbling the ball away on the second. The fumble led to a Missouri State touchdown drive plagued with missed opportunities for the Kansas Defense. The Bears converted a fourth down, a third down by way of a roughing the passer penalty, and recovered their own fumble by the goal line. The Bears tied the game at 7 with 2:24 to go in the quarter. The quarter ended with Devin Neal getting stuffed on fourth and short in Missouri State territory.

The defense bottled MSU QB Jacob Clark up in the first half

2nd Quarter:

Jacardia Wright went for a 26-yard run to put Missouri State in position to score. After Kansas held strong, Owen Rozanc made a 37-yard kick to give the Bears the lead at 10-7. The Kansas offense responded well as Bean found Lawrence Arnold wide open for a 52-yard gain. The very next play, Bean found Luke Grimm in the end zone to go up 14-10. After a stop from the Kansas defense, Bean led a nice drive down the field that ended in a field goal. On the drive, he found Quentin Skinner on a third-and-long, and then ran for a 17-yard gain where 15 more yards were added on because of a personal foul. Seth Keller hit the 28-yard field goal on fourth-and-five with just over a minute left in the half. Missouri State got nothing accomplished when they got the ball back, and the two teams went into halftime with Kansas leading 17-10.

3rd Quarter:

Kansas came out for the second half and put together a near-perfect opening drive. They went 69 yards on nine plays, capping it off with Dylan McDuffie getting his first carry and touchdown as a Jayhawk from 17 yards out. After a Missouri State three-and-out, the Jayhawks put together another nice drive. Bean found Skinner for a 47-yard gain to create first and goal. Bean was stopped short on third down, and then Michael Ford Jr. picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty trying to get the Missouri State defender off of Bean. The Jayhawks took their three points, as Keller connected from 35 yards out to make it 27-10.



4th Quarter: