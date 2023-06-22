“Just getting to be back in Lawrence again and seeing all the coaches and players,” he said.

Gibson committed to Kansas in March and was the first cornerback in the 2024 class. He took an unofficial visit to Lawrence and is ready to return to campus.

Two players Aundre Gibson and Jonathan Kamara have given the Jayhawks their verbal commitment. Deshawn Warner is one of the top defensive ends in the region and Kansas will get his final official visit of the June period.

This is a big weekend for Kansas football and Desert Edge High School. There will be a total of four players on campus from the Arizona high school that is building a pipeline of talent in its program.

When Kamara took his visit in May he saw the facilities and met with the coaches. But the players just completed finals, and many were not on campus.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the players and students because when I went the first time everybody was on break,” Kamara said.

Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson started recruiting the Phoenix area close to a year ago and make fast connections at Desert Edge. He was one of the big reasons Gibson committed.

“Coach Peterson is my guy, and we talk all the time, and I can’t wait to play for him and prove him right for believing in me,” Gibson said.

Gibson and Kamara will do their best to sell Warner on why they chose Kansas. But they will not put any extra pressure on him and want him to pick the school that is the right fit.

“I’m going to try to let him experience the place himself because it’s his decision,” Kamara said. “But I will be in his ear.”

There is a special connection between Gibson and Warner since they are cousins. Gibson echoed the same thoughts as Kamara and hopes his cousin will be a Jayhawk.

“I’m just happy that we made it to the point that we both can go D1,” Gibson said. “I want him to go wherever he feels is best for him and I’m going to ride with his decision regardless. But hopefully he feels like KU is that place.”

Warner has visited Oregon State and Texas and is currently on a visit to Washington. He will fly from Seattle and meet up with his teammates at Kansas on Friday.

“I’m excited for my upcoming visit to Kansas and I’m looking forward to getting in that position meeting with Coach O and getting around the players and feel the vibe,” Warner said.

Three teammates and friends do not always have the luxury of taking an official visit to the same school at the same time. But they will get that opportunity this weekend at KU.

“It is definitely a rare opportunity to be able to go on a visit with two of my teammates and family,” Warner said. “It is also cool because if Kansas is the place for me then that's what it would look like for the next 3-5 years.”