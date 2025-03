Sam Funches, the 6-foot-11, 205 pound center from Germantown HS in Madison, Miss., was in Lawrence last weekend for an official visit.

Currently, Funches, the No. 47 ranked player in the 2026 class, has offers from the likes of Kansas, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, KSU, and many others.

