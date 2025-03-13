Published Mar 13, 2025
Watch: Lance Leipold Thursday press conference
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media after Thursday's practice . It was the Jayhawks last practice before spring break.

See what Leipold had to say as KU approaches the midway point of spring football.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings