Four-Star big man Eric Reibe talks about his visit to Kansas
Late last week, Eric Reibe, the 7-foot-0, 230-pound center from Bullis School in Potomac, Md., arrived in Lawrence for the start of his official visit. Following his return home on Saturday, Reibe,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news