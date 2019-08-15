Four-star guard KK Robinson cuts list to final seven
KK Robinson, the 6-foot-0, 170-pound point guard from Bryant High School in Little Rock, Ark., is one step closer to reaching a final decision when it comes to his recruitment.
On Wednesday evening, Robinson, the No. 78 ranked player in the 2020 class, took to Twitter to announce his final list of schools, which includes Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU, and Vanderbilt.
Final 7‼️ pic.twitter.com/MinlRu5yWg— Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) August 15, 2019
With his senior year at Bryant High School underway, Robinson, who was a little known prospect when the spring and summer AAU circuit kicked off a handful of months ago, has established himself as a surefire prospect at the high-major level.
Last month, Robinson touched on several schools that made the cut on his final list of schools.
Arkansas: “They said that they like the way that I play and the way that I handle the ball and talk on the court; I am a vocal leader. They also like how I get up and defend and that I can shoot it really well, so they like that, too.
“That is the home-state high-major so I have been watching them my whole life and I really like them.”
Iowa State: “They show a lot of love. They talk to me after a bad game and talk to me after I play a good game. They have been the most consistent with me on a daily basis and I just like the way that they are recruiting me.”
Kansas: “They were at the Kansas City camp, the live event that I was at, and he (Bill Self) said that he really likes the way that I play and that I am a vocal leader on offense and defense and he wants for me to come in and play me and Isaac McBride together.”
TCU: “They have said that I would come in and have the ball in my hands the whole time. I would be able to run the show and they have good player development there so I would be getting better every day.”