On Wednesday evening, Robinson, the No. 78 ranked player in the 2020 class, took to Twitter to announce his final list of schools, which includes Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU, and Vanderbilt.

KK Robinson , the 6-foot-0, 170-pound point guard from Bryant High School in Little Rock, Ark., is one step closer to reaching a final decision when it comes to his recruitment.

With his senior year at Bryant High School underway, Robinson, who was a little known prospect when the spring and summer AAU circuit kicked off a handful of months ago, has established himself as a surefire prospect at the high-major level.

Last month, Robinson touched on several schools that made the cut on his final list of schools.

Arkansas: “They said that they like the way that I play and the way that I handle the ball and talk on the court; I am a vocal leader. They also like how I get up and defend and that I can shoot it really well, so they like that, too.



“That is the home-state high-major so I have been watching them my whole life and I really like them.”

Iowa State: “They show a lot of love. They talk to me after a bad game and talk to me after I play a good game. They have been the most consistent with me on a daily basis and I just like the way that they are recruiting me.”

Kansas: “They were at the Kansas City camp, the live event that I was at, and he (Bill Self) said that he really likes the way that I play and that I am a vocal leader on offense and defense and he wants for me to come in and play me and Isaac McBride together.”

TCU: “They have said that I would come in and have the ball in my hands the whole time. I would be able to run the show and they have good player development there so I would be getting better every day.”