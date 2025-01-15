Four-star Hunter Higgins said time was right to commit to Kansas

And that led him to picking the Jayhawks in a ceremony inside the gymnasium at Maize South.

“I didn't want to make the decision purely off of relief, or that I feel like I need to get this over with because it's just getting annoying at this point,” Higgins said. “I made the decision because I went through the schools and I I feel like I've seen everything I need to.”

Moments ago, the four-star defensive end from Maize South announced his verbal commitment to Kansas. Higgins made the decision before most juniors in the 2026 class start taking official visits and said he did not need to wait any longer.

The Jayhawks are building momentum with local recruiting and the trend continued with the commitment of Hunter Higgins .

Higgins narrowed his final choices down to Kansas, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. He took several unofficial visits to different campuses before he decided it was time.

“I didn't make the decision just to be done with it because I always say so many people would love to be in my position,” he said. “For me to wish like that it would be over, I think is wrong. Even though it can get pretty crazy at times, I always keep that in the back of my head that this is such a blessing. I felt like it was time, and I felt like I did everything I needed to. It was the right time for me to commit to Kansas.”

Higgins mentioned in previous interviews Kansas used a team effort in recruiting from head coach Lance Leipold to defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu and off the field staff.

“When I committed the people on staff I told were pumped for sure,” Higgins said. “I told Coach Onatolu, Coach Leipold and Coach Ianello and they were the only ones that knew. I'm really pumped to tell the recruiting staff because those guys, I mean, they're a huge part of this.”

Now Higgins said he will turn into a recruiter for the Kansas program. In the last few months Kansas has picked up commitments from local players like Bryson Hayes, Jaylen Mason, and JJ Dunnigan Jr. He wants to tell other recruits why he chose Kansas and hopes more will join him.

“I'm already recruiting guys,” Higgins said. “I want our class to be the best one they've ever had. And so, I already have started. I have already started recruiting for sure.”

Higgins said he will attend the KU Junior Day event this weekend with several local prospects.