Four-star PF K.J. Adams signs with Kansas
On Wednesday evening, K.J. Adams, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas became the first official member of KU’s 2021 recruiting class. With family and friends ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news