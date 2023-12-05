Johnny Furphy was one of the biggest X factors in KU's 69-65 win over Connecticut on Dec. 1. The freshman from Australia, who arrived on campus just days before the school year started in August, shot all three of his shots from three-point range, making two of them.

While shooting is one of his strengths, it was likely not expected that of his first 33 field goal attempts at Kansas, 26 of them would be from beyond the arc. So far, he is embracing the abnormal approach.

“It’s definitely been a new role for me,” Furphy said. “Definitely haven’t been that kind of player in my career so far. I think I’m enjoying it. I’m liking the shots I’m taking and the team is encouraging me to take the shots.”

Furphy stated that the coaching staff is being patient as he develops into the mold that they need from him, and Self believes that his tendency to stay out at the three-point line stems from overall comfort.

“He doesn’t have a shooter's role and ‘not be aggressive role’ too, but he’ll probably be more aggressive as he gets more comfortable,” Self said. “That’s how he probably feels most comfortable now because he probably doesn’t feel as comfortable as far as making plays off the bounce yet.”

Furphy knows that comfort will come with time, and he has not had a lot of it. He also mentioned that he is playing a different brand of basketball than he was in Australia.

“I think I’m definitely feeling more and more comfortable,” Furphy said. “Every practice, every game, getting a better feel for just the style of basketball. It’s definitely been an adjustment.”

While the aggressiveness would be good to see from Furphy, what he is doing right now is working. He sits third on the team in three-point field goal percentage of players that have shot more than 15, as he is shooting 38% at 10-for-26. Only Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris are shooting a better percentage than him in that category.

With that percentage, Self is encouraging him to take the shots when he is open, and does not want to see much hesitation.

“To me, he needs to shoot the ball when he’s open because he’s one of our better shooters,” Self said.

While Furphy is trying to find his footing at Kansas, he is excited to be playing in the big games during the process and is taking in every moment.

“I was just talking about it with one of my friends the other day… I was watching UConn win a national championship a few months ago on TV and now getting an opportunity to play against them is a pretty special moment.”



