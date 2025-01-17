Good group of recruits expected for first junior day

Sims said he was looking forward to watching the basketball game against Kansas State and talk with the other recruits.

"I love to get on campus and talk with the coaches and build strong connections," Sims said. "The more I visit the better I get to know the coaches and build a good relationship with them."

Ottawa wide receiver Nate Sims has been on campus several times and attended two games at Arrowhead last season.

The junior day gives several players a chance to be around the staff again for those who have made several visits to KU.

The Kansas coaching staff is assembling a strong junior day group of visitors for Saturday. It starts with committed players like James Dunnigan Jr ., Jaylen Mason and Hunter Higgins . Three of the top local players in the state will be there and will help recruit.

Kaden Snyder is in the same position as Sims. Both are local recruits who have been on multiple visits and games to Kansas. This will be Snyder's seventh trip for an unofficial visit.

"I know the coaches pretty well I’ve been around a lot," Snyder said. "They are great and they care a lot about the program and the players in it. I am not looking for anything specific just talk more and more."

Snyder said he has been planning to attend the junior day along with his friend Ian Premer. He said the two talked about going to the event together. Premer, from Great Bend, is one of the top tight end prospects in the country and rated the top recruit in Kansas.

There are going to be players from outside the area as well. Owen Linder, an offensive lineman from Minnesota will be making a return visit to the area. He camped at KU last summer and attended a game last season.

"I love getting the chance to back to KU whenever I can," Linder said. "Going on these visits now, I know the most important thing for me and my family is getting to know the staff and coaches better and these visits help with doing this."

He said it gives him and his family a chance to ask questions and get to know the staff. It also helps build a relationship with Daryl Agpalsa, the Jayhawks offensive line coach.

"It’s been great getting to know Coach A," Linder said. "He's just a great guy that always makes me laugh. Also has given me great advice when I needed it since I’ve know him. It’s been a privilege to get to know him for sure."

There is an impressive group of visitors expected to visit on Saturday. The confirmed list of players has reached into the double-digits.