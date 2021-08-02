How did Gradey Dick perform at the NBA Top 100 Camp?

Who: Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christan Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. What: NBA Top 100 Camp When: July 25-31 Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. Team: Phoenix Suns Team record: 2-3 The skinny: Due to COVID-19, just 60 prospects were invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Top 100 Camp. Kansas commit Gradey Dick, the No. 37 ranked player in the 2022 class, was selected to attend the prestigious event and spent last week in Orlando, Fla. BREAKDOWN: GRADEY DICK AT THE NBA TOP 100 CAMP:

Gradey DIck committed to Kansas on March 3 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

PHOENIX SUNS (54) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (71): 3-of-11 shooting from the field 1-of-6 shooting from behind the arc 1-of-1 from the free-throw line 3 rebounds, 3 fouls, 8 points, 2 assists, in 22 minutes PHOENIX SUNS (82) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (77): 2-of-5 shooting from the field 1-of-2 shooting from behind the arc 1-of-1 from the free-throw line 6 rebounds, 6 points, 1 assist, 2 steals in 21 minutes PHOENIX SUNS (92) VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (62) 4-of-10 shooting from the field 2-of-5 shooting from behind the arc 0-of-0 from the free-throw line 3 rebounds, 10 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in 30 minutes PHOENIX SUNS (80) VS. ATLANTA HAWKS (90) 9-of-18 shooting from the field 1-of-8 shooting from behind the arc 0-of-0 free-throws 7 rebounds, 19 points, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal in 28 minutes PHOENIX SUNS (59) VS. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (69) 4-of-11 shooting from the field 1-of-6 shooting from behind the arc 0-of-0 from the free-throw line 4 rebounds, 9 points, 4 assists, 1 block in 30 minutes

Dick is preparing for his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)