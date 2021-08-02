How did Gradey Dick perform at the NBA Top 100 Camp?
Who: Gradey Dick, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Sunrise Christan Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.
What: NBA Top 100 Camp
When: July 25-31
Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.
Team: Phoenix Suns
Team record: 2-3
The skinny: Due to COVID-19, just 60 prospects were invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Top 100 Camp. Kansas commit Gradey Dick, the No. 37 ranked player in the 2022 class, was selected to attend the prestigious event and spent last week in Orlando, Fla.
BREAKDOWN: GRADEY DICK AT THE NBA TOP 100 CAMP:
PHOENIX SUNS (54) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (71):
3-of-11 shooting from the field
1-of-6 shooting from behind the arc
1-of-1 from the free-throw line
3 rebounds, 3 fouls, 8 points, 2 assists, in 22 minutes
PHOENIX SUNS (82) VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS (77):
2-of-5 shooting from the field
1-of-2 shooting from behind the arc
1-of-1 from the free-throw line
6 rebounds, 6 points, 1 assist, 2 steals in 21 minutes
PHOENIX SUNS (92) VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (62)
4-of-10 shooting from the field
2-of-5 shooting from behind the arc
0-of-0 from the free-throw line
3 rebounds, 10 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in 30 minutes
PHOENIX SUNS (80) VS. ATLANTA HAWKS (90)
9-of-18 shooting from the field
1-of-8 shooting from behind the arc
0-of-0 free-throws
7 rebounds, 19 points, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 steal in 28 minutes
PHOENIX SUNS (59) VS. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (69)
4-of-11 shooting from the field
1-of-6 shooting from behind the arc
0-of-0 from the free-throw line
4 rebounds, 9 points, 4 assists, 1 block in 30 minutes
GRADEY DICK FINAL STATS FROM THE NBA TOP 100 CAMP:
Scoring: 10.4 (12th leading scorer)
Rebounding: 4.6 (12th leading rebounder)
Assists: 3.2 (6th in assists per game)
Steals: 1.0 (tied for 12th best)
3-point percentage: 22.2% (6-of-27; 12th best)
3-point field goals made: 1.2 (10th best)
Assist/turnover ratio: 16 assists to 1 turnover (No. 1 overall)
Blocked shots: 0.6 (Tied for 11th)
Offensive rebounds: 1.4 (12th in offensive rebounds per game)
Defensive rebounds: 3.2 (11th in defensive rebounds per game)
Minutes played: Of the top 21 players that logged the most minutes, none came from the Phoenix Suns