Grimes may switch places with Jim Zebrowski, looking for consistency

Kansas’ offense has been under scrutiny in the Jayhawks’ recent two-game skid, averaging 18.5 points per game against FBS opponents. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes met with the media Tuesday, saying he may go to the booth and quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski may move to the sideline.

Grimes also talked about the consistency he wants to see from the offense throughout practice and games, how he can improve, and what he’s seen from West Virginia.





Grimes on switching places with Zebrowski: ‘better chance that we do that than not’

Before Grimes took the job as offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki would be in the box and Zebrowski would be on the sideline. When Grimes arrived, he originally wanted to coach from the sideline, saying he valued the personal relationship with his players.

However, the current combination clearly hasn’t been working. Therefore, a change has been discussed. Grimes said a final decision hasn’t been made, but there may be advantages to having Zebrowski back on the sideline.

“We've talked about it a number of times, just because that can go either direction,” Grimes said. “I'm comfortable either place. Z is comfortable either place. But in giving me the ability to get upstairs and get in a more sterile environment and see it a little bit better, and then, you know, probably more than anything, giving Z the opportunity to be with Jalon on the sidelines, as he's the one who's with him every day, certainly more than I am, I would say there's a better chance that we do that than not.”

Grimes said the change was discussed prior to the UNLV game.





Disconnect between practice and game consistency

Kansas has had a couple of unfortunate two-minute drills to open the season. In both scenarios before the half, Jalon Daniels threw an interception that led to an opposing touchdown. Kansas also failed to execute a scoring drive at the end of each of its losses, which would have won the Jayhawks the game. Grimes said there’s been a disconnect from the practice scenarios to the game.

“We've practiced it a good bit, and honestly, this fall camp, and even when we've practiced it this season, we've been as good as I've been anywhere. But that's kind of been the case with a lot of things,” Grimes said. “We've been really good at a number of things in practice that we've not necessarily been as good at in games.

"And so I think you could sort of say that's a microcosm of where we're at on offense right now. We're doing a lot of things really good in practice, some things good in games, but a lot of things in games are showing up that are different than, I think, what we anticipated based on what we saw in practice.”

Grimes said Kansas scored on four of its five drives that didn’t include a turnover or a major penalty. If the Jayhawks cut the miscues down, they could be in a much better spot.

“In a nutshell, I think that there are a lot of other things that we can improve on, starting with me, but if we just, if we just fix that or even cut those things down drastically, then we're in a different spot right now,” Grimes said.