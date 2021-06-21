I'Marion Stewart and Malik Elzy talk about Kansas visit

Kansas hosted four prospects from Chicago on Saturday that are all getting multiple looks from Power Five programs.

We reported on Jalil Martin and Logan Lester who arrived back home early and spoke with Malik Elzy and I’Marion Stewart shortly after they landed from the visit.

Elzy, a 6-foot-3, 195 pound receiver from Simeon High, has picked up several offers. He is in the 2023 class and will be on the radar for college coaches all over the country. He left Kansas with an offer from the Jayhawks and liked what he saw from the coaches.

“What really stood out to me was the coaching staff,” Elzy said. “They showed us they want to spend time with us as a person. They want to get us better as an athlete and as a human. That really stood out to me.”

Since Elzy is a receiver, he spent a lot of time with Emmett Jones. He liked the fact Jones showed them extra attention and made the players feel important.

“I spent time with all the coaches, but mostly Coach Emmett the receiver coach,” Elzy said. “He’s the real deal. I love how he coaches and how he takes all his receivers and takes them in like their own child.”

When Elzy got the offer, he spoke with head coach Lance Leipold.

“Coach Leipold is a cool guy and a good head coach,” he said. “He's really open to talk to you and gets to know you as a person and as an athlete. It was really, nice talking to him. He just told me how he I would fit in, and it would be amazing if I'd come and make a change for the school and be that guy.”

Elzy won’t sign his letter of intent until 2023 but he is already heavily recruited. He knows what he is looking for when he finds his future him in college.

“I'm just looking for a coach that's just going to better me as an athlete and as a person,” he said. “Someone who wants me to beat my goals and accomplish my goals. A place that’s not just business but is personal where there's actually a personal touch to it.”