In the coming weeks, we will be looking at several under-the-radar prospects that were primed to use the travel circuit to boost their recruiting stock this summer. Now, with grassroots basketball on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure in the coming months as they would have otherwise. Today, we take a look at Joseph Pinion.



WHO IS HE?

A 6-foot-6 sophomore wing out of Morrilton (Ark.) High, Joseph Pinion has good size, is a good athlete and plays with purpose on both ends of the floor. During the summer, he plays with the Joe Johnson Hawks on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and his jump shot is a major weapon. He has effortless range to well beyond the three point line and great mechanics on said jumper. On top of that, he's a pretty capable of creating off the dribble, plays with some edge to his game and is still filling out physically.

"I would describe myself as a great shooter and ball-handler and also an unselfish playmaker," Pinion told Rivals.com. "I believe my IQ separates me from others."

RECRUITING SNAPSHOT

Pinion reports scholarship offers from Central Arkansas, DePaul, Kansas, Oral Roberts, South Alabama and Tulsa. Others who are involved include Arkansas, Baylor, Illinois, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Virginia Tech.

So far, he's been on the campuses of Arkansas and Central Arkansas and he's not anywhere near making his college decision.



WHY I LIKE HIM