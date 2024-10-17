Is Bill Self changing his approach to recruiting during Late Night?

Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.
Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.
Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.
KU kicked off the 2024-25 season with media day on Monday afternoon. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and has the latest.
Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self met with reporters during media day. See everything he had to say.
Currently, just two prospects are scheduled to visit for Late Night in the Phog this weekend.
Houston head coach Willie Fritz will have somewhat of a homecoming when he returns to Kansas City to coach against KU.
Rylan Griffen details why he chose to transfer from Alabama and what he brings to the Jayhawks.