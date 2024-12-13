Langden Kitchen recaps Kansas visit, three more trips on the schedule

“I liked the culture at KU I loved everything about it,” he said. “The strength program is great and could make me such a better player. Just the investment not just the coaches have into KU football to but the community also everyone supports them.”

He got his first up close look at the Jayhawks program and the facilities they are building. One of the areas Kitchen liked was seeing the strength and conditioning program under Matt Gildersleeve.

Kitchen took his first official visit this week to Kansas.

Langden Kitchen is in the middle of a busy schedule that will conclude early next week. The defensive lineman from Northwest Missouri State picked up a lot of interest once he entered the transfer portal.

Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu has been one of the lead recruiters and he got an opportunity to meet with head coach Lance Leipold.

He liked what he saw from the coaching staff.

“They are great guys that are straight up and are very genuine and they showed how much they cared about me,” Kitchen said. “It wasn't all about just football, we talked about life also which I appreciated. Coach Leipold and the whole staff were very welcoming from the time we got there to the time we left very great people to be around.”

Kitchen was hosted by defensive lineman Blake Herold. He met other players on the team and listened to their experiences playing at Kansas.

“I learned that the whole team is very close, and they love to do stuff together,” he said. “I really like how close the d-line is as a whole, and I met a lot of players. They were all very welcoming and telling me that this is a great place to play and there's never a bad day as a Jayhawk.”

He left Lawrence and headed for Iowa where he will finish his official visit today. Wisconsin is up next on Saturday and Sunday, and then he will visit Missouri on Monday and Tuesday.