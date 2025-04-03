Published Apr 3, 2025
Jim Panagos talks about the defensive tackles through spring football
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos met with the media on Thursday to talk about the defensive tackles.

Watch what Panagos had to say about his group and what he sees in spring football.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings