Published Apr 3, 2025
Watch: The defensive tackles talk about spring football
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
The defensive tackles met with the media on Thursday and talked about spring football.

There is a lot of competition with several players returning. One player back in the program is Gage Keys who talks about leaving and returning to Kansas.

