The Kansas coaches could hear news from Isaiah Kema as early as today.

The offensive lineman from Texas has been a key target for the staff since the spring. Kema has been to Lawrence for an unofficial visit and last weekend took an official visit.

He knows a lot about the Kansas football team and the area. His father, Troy, was on the academic staff for the KU football program before moving to Texas. Kema lived in Lawrence so making the trip reminded him of the times he lived in Kansas.

Over the last several months he has been talking with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. He got to talk more detail in person on the visit.

“I had a great talk with coach Fuchs and spoke with him throughout the visit,” Kema said. “We spoke about some of the technique he coaches. It was a great talk.”

Kema said his mother and sister went with him and they enjoyed the visit. His host was offensive lineman De’Kedrick Sterns.

“We had a great time,” Kema said. “He was very friendly, and I had a nice time with the players. I got to talk to some players about the major I’m interested in and how they handled school and football.”

He is taking what could be his final official visit this weekend to Oklahoma State. He picked up an offer late last week from Nebraska.

Kema said he wanted to talk with his parents after the visit. A decision could be announced as early as today.