Isaiah Marshall will take another visit to Kansas this weekend
Isaiah Marshall is getting ready for another visit to Kansas.
Marshall, who committed to the Jayhawks in early February has visited Lawrence a few times and this one will be different.
It was important for him to show his grandparents where his future home will be. He has been busy running track but will use the weekend to see campus again.
“I'm doing track right now, so I'm coming up on March 31st,” Marshall said. “I'm going to be there for about two or three days. I'm coming with my mom, my dad, and my grandparents.”
Marshall’s parents visited campus before he committed. This time they will have extra guests.
“That's very important because they (grandparents) haven't seen it yet,” he said. “Besides Michigan, they haven't come to any of my other visits. So, bringing them to Lawrence is very big. It's a very big deal to me.”
He has been focused on running track for Southfield A&T High School. He competes in the 100m and 4x100.
“I'm not as good as a long runner, but the short stuff, I'm good at that,” Marshall said. “I have a great start off and I know how to get out the block fast.”
There is also the challenge of splitting up his time to get seven-on-seven football workouts in. His team will travel to Orlando to compete in a national tournament in the middle of April.
Marshall is currently ranked the 10th best dual-threat quarterback in the country. Since he committed, he has been staying in constant communication with the KU coaching staff.
“I talk to them every week usually on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Marshall said. “It's always great talking to them. We talk for about 30 minutes, and it is very good energy. I can't wait to see them in person.”
He is using the information he learned from the Kansas coaches to do his own recruiting. He admitted being active in the recruiting process trying to convince others to take the same path he did.
“I’ve been trying to get other recruits,” Marshall said. “The recruits that I know, I try to talk to them to at least take a visit out here, which has been going good. I'm just trying to get them to take a visit so they can see what I've seen because it's a great school. It's a great campus and great city.”