Isaiah Marshall is getting ready for another visit to Kansas.

Marshall, who committed to the Jayhawks in early February has visited Lawrence a few times and this one will be different.

It was important for him to show his grandparents where his future home will be. He has been busy running track but will use the weekend to see campus again.

“I'm doing track right now, so I'm coming up on March 31st,” Marshall said. “I'm going to be there for about two or three days. I'm coming with my mom, my dad, and my grandparents.”

Marshall’s parents visited campus before he committed. This time they will have extra guests.

“That's very important because they (grandparents) haven't seen it yet,” he said. “Besides Michigan, they haven't come to any of my other visits. So, bringing them to Lawrence is very big. It's a very big deal to me.”