Jack Tanner continuing family legacy, signs with Kansas

“Coach DA recruited me harder than anyone else and his ability to elevate Logan Brown in one year was a great success story,” Tanner said.

His meeting with Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and what he did with offensive lineman Logan Brown caught his attention. Brown played one year under Agpalsa and declared early for the NFL draft.

He set three visits to Kansas, Kansas State, and Northwestern before making his choice. Tanner finished his official visits and gave his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks on Monday.

Jack Tanner entered the portal and had several college options. He ended up starting multiple games for Tulsa as a true freshman and finished with good film for college coaches to evaluate.

Tanner said in a previous interview with Jayhawk Slant his mother and uncle attended the University of Kansas. And he has other family members who live in the Kansas City area going to KU.

“Down the line family ties and my gut led me to KU,” Tanner said. “It will be awesome to continue the family legacy and get to work.”

During his official visit to Kansas, his player host was Calvin Clements. The two had a lot in common as offensive linemen who saw the field early in their careers. He said the players seemed “like a close-knit family” after meeting several of them.

He said several factors led him to Kansas, including continuing in his family steps.

“Family is everything, and it ended up becoming a large factor,” he said. “Not just my mom but the relationships and culture that the players have.”

Tanner signed with Kansas this afternoon and his next move is reporting to campus in January.

“I’m just excited to utilize the resources of a P4 program and work harder than anyone else on my journey to the next level,” Tanner said.