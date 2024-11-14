Jaden Nickens, the nation's fifth ranked WR, commits to KU for two sports

“It was a journey, and he was very honest from the start,” Nickens said. “The recruiting process was fun. He came to me as a big bro, and it was just telling me how much he can help me on and off the field to develop and be a better person.”

Nickens communicated with both football and basketball coaching staffs and that played a big role in giving Kansas the edge. The coach he dealt with the most on both sides was wide receivers coach Terry Samuel.

“It was very important having sports like Kansas basketball, being number one in the nation, and a football program on the rise,” Nickens said. “I also had other offers, but Kansas definitely stood out how they had a plan for me in order to play both of them.”

Nickens, who plays basketball and football at Sierra Canyon, committed to KU to play both sports. His scholarship will be in football but getting the opportunity to play both sports was a big factor.

The Jayhawks continue to strengthen their wide receiver class for 2025. Jaden Nickens becomes the second wide receiver to commit to Kansas in the last week and Nickens becomes their top-rated recruit in the class.

Nickens liked how the coaches at Kansas were on the same page and communicated to him the opportunity to take on the dual-sport responsibility. Some schools were not willing to do that, and others dropped off in the process.

“When I talked to the basketball staff and football staff, they were all very excited about me playing the other sport,” Nickens said. “When I was talking to basketball, they were very excited about me playing football, but also coming over and I was talking to football, and they were definitely saying how much excited for me to play basketball game too. Seeing how excited both staffs were for me to join both programs I was like, okay, you guys are definitely all in it for me to win.”

In the first Rivals.com rankings in 2023, Nickens was rated the 21st overall prospect in the country. He is currently ranked the fifth best athlete in the 2025 class.

“Coach Samuel said he liked my size, how versatile I am, how explosive and athletic I am and how I can move at my size,” he said. “He definitely thinks he can help me get more shiftier, but that was definitely the main thing he told me.”

Nickens committed to Oklahoma in August of 2023, but backed off his commitment in March. In the summer he transferred to Sierra Canyon in California. He told Jayhawk Slant he has family in Los Angeles, and they have a good athletic program.

He gave his verbal commitment to Kansas without seeing campus. He will take an official visit for the Colorado game.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the new locker room and facilities,” he said. “I'm looking forward to meeting Coach Samuel. I'm looking forward to seeing the whole town of Lawrence, the whole community and looking forward to seeing what it's like to be Jayhawk on campus.”

His commitment to KU puts an end to a long recruiting process that started close to two years ago. He picked up early offers from Georgia, Cal, Texas A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma and several others.

“I'm happy I found a true home,” he said. “I'm glad I can just enjoy high school now knowing that I have a scholarship to go to a college and play at a high level. I'm just blessed that Kansas gave me the opportunity to fill out my dreams to play both football and basketball.”