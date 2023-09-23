Jalon Daniels had an efficient day against BYU throwing for 177 yards and rushing for 66. He was asked after the game about the offense having their lowest output of 351 yards on the season.

"Honestly, as long as we win the game, it doesn't really matter what the statistics are offensively, rushing, passing, touchdowns," he said. "If we're able to have one more point than them and get that win, that's all that matters."

It has been 108 years since the Jayhawks were able to start 4-0 in back-to-back seasons. Daniels said it shows the progress what the program has made in the last two years.

"I'm just glad that we're being able to take those steps that we wanted to take," Daniels said. "I mean, we're a long way from where we were my freshman year, and the fact that my class, the 2020 class who were freshmen that year, are finally able to see the changes that we've made in this program, it means the world to us."

Next up for KU will be a nationally televised against Texas, who will also be undefeated if they can beat Baylor tonight.

Two years ago Daniels led the Jayhawks into Austin when they upset Texas. It is looming as a big game but Daniels said it is the next game up.

"I mean, it's the next game, so we're going to start breaking down film on them," he said. "We're going to come in with the same mindset and we're going to get to it."

See much more from Daniels after the win over BYU.