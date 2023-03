Some of the best news coming out of spring football practice is Jalon Daniels getting back to full speed.

The Jayhawks top quarterback started the spring limited and slowly worked his way back over the last couple weeks.

Daniels says he is back in the 11-on-11 action and making all of his throws. He said they will continue to monitor his arm, but all signs are positive.

He talks about spring football, his connection with the receivers and much more.