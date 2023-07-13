Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels made waves at Big 12 Media Days with his wardrobe, showing just what kind of confidence the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is coming in with.

The junior from Lawndale, California sported a necklace paired with an Apple Watch that played his highlights throughout his 2022 campaign, along with a gold suit and red shoes.

“You can't wear that without confidence, let's be real,” running back Devin Neal said. “Just watching him get to this point, it's really special for me because we've grown a really good bond. So it's just been really cool seeing him grow like that.”

Daniels hasn’t always been in a position to be this confident while at Kansas. Having to step in at quarterback as a true freshman proved to be a challenge for the 17-year-old. He threw for just one touchdown in 152 attempts in a struggling offense. But it was a learning experience.

“I was just blessed to be out there on the field,” Daniels said. "I'm a true freshman, 17 years old. I’m the only 17 year old true freshman playing in the nation.”

After injuries to quarterbacks Jason Bean and Miles Kendrick the following year in the game versus Kansas State, Daniels was brought into the game despite plans to redshirt.

“Going into my sophomore year, he told me I was going to redshirt and it was something that was hard for me because I had started my freshman year,” Daniels said.