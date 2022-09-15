Jalon Daniels notices the excitement, his favorite food, and more
There has been a lot of excitement around the Kansas football program and Jalon Daniels has noticed it whether it is on campus or around town.
Daniels said it is a different feel on campus in an interview this morning on Sports Radio 810.
“It's crazy,” Daniels said. “I mean, being recognized by everybody now, the amount of excitement that they have for our football program, just them coming up to us saying, ‘2-0’. ‘We can't wait for you guys to come back. How are you guys going to do this week? How are you guys doing this?’ Just the amount of concern that they have for us. That's the biggest difference. I feel like our fans that are out there. We love the amount of support that we're getting from them.”
After beating West Virginia, a video was posted on the KU Athletics Twitter account with Daniels hugging head coach Lance Leipold. Daniels was asked about the significance of the post-game celebration with his head coach.
“It’s our drive to want to win,” Daniels said. “We knew that there was going to be challenges and adversity in that game. Me and Coach Leipold, I feel like we both wanted to know how our team responded to that adversity.
“We went out there and responded well. That's exactly why we were able to come out with the win. I just feel like the happiness and excitement just comes from how proud we are of the rest of the team being able to do what we did.”
The euphoria of winning the game in Morgantown quickly turned to business once the team arrived home. The focus immediately shifted to Houston. The most important game is the next one on the schedule and they want to be 1-0 and look at it as a one-game series.
“We're not looking at that West Virginia game anymore,” Daniels said. “Just like last week during practice, working for West Virginia, we were no longer worried about that Tennessee Tech game. Every week is a 1-0 mentality. We want to be able to go out there and go 1-0. Those two games that we've played in the past.”
When Daniels has downtime, he admitted he is big into gaming.
“I'm somebody who likes to play video games,” he said. “I feel like I've been a gamer since I was able to touch the controller, honestly, ever since the Xbox 360. Actually, ever since the first Xbox, when I was playing with my godfather at his house. I feel like that's my favorite outside activity when I just want to be able to decompress from everything.”
He was asked what his favorite food is and after he answered there could be an opportunity for Johnny’s Tavern to promote the pizza he loves to eat.
“I'm probably the biggest pizza head that there is, honestly,” he said. “I’ve loved pizza for my whole entire life. If you ask anybody about what my favorite food is, they're definitely going to say pizza. But I'm a different type of pizza guy because I don't like to have red sauce on my pizza. I like to put barbecue sauce instead and then put pepperoni and chicken on it.”
Daniels said he finds his favorite pizza at Johnny’s.
“Definitely going to Johnny's Tavern,” he said. “I feel like they have the best pizza in Lawrence that meets that barbecue chicken, pizza requirement.”