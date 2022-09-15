There has been a lot of excitement around the Kansas football program and Jalon Daniels has noticed it whether it is on campus or around town.

Daniels said it is a different feel on campus in an interview this morning on Sports Radio 810.

“It's crazy,” Daniels said. “I mean, being recognized by everybody now, the amount of excitement that they have for our football program, just them coming up to us saying, ‘2-0’. ‘We can't wait for you guys to come back. How are you guys going to do this week? How are you guys doing this?’ Just the amount of concern that they have for us. That's the biggest difference. I feel like our fans that are out there. We love the amount of support that we're getting from them.”

After beating West Virginia, a video was posted on the KU Athletics Twitter account with Daniels hugging head coach Lance Leipold. Daniels was asked about the significance of the post-game celebration with his head coach.

“It’s our drive to want to win,” Daniels said. “We knew that there was going to be challenges and adversity in that game. Me and Coach Leipold, I feel like we both wanted to know how our team responded to that adversity.

“We went out there and responded well. That's exactly why we were able to come out with the win. I just feel like the happiness and excitement just comes from how proud we are of the rest of the team being able to do what we did.”