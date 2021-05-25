Jalon Peoples will take official visit to Kansas in June

“Getting to know Coach Jones is really a blessing,” Peoples said. “I mean, Coach Jones is a great guy ever since I got to know him. Coach Jones has just been real with me since day one. That shows his loyalty to me. So, I'm going to show my loyalty to him. He's a great coach and just a great man overall.”

Kansas is going to get to make an early impression on the cornerback from Cedar Hill. Peoples has been talking to Emmett Jones and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson.

For starters, like most recruits he has not been able to because of NCAA restrictions. And he also wants to make a decision soon, so the visits are going to be important.

Jalon Peoples is looking forward to getting out and taking official visits in June.

Jones is known for his ties in the Dallas and surrounding areas where he has recruited since his days at Texas Tech. He has also been a successful high school coach in the region.

“I remember when Coach Jones used coach at South Oak Cliff,” Peoples said. “I mean I’ve known known Coach Jones for a while now. It means a lot that he knows about this area.”

Peoples has talked Jackson about the corner position. After Jones laid the groundwork, Jackson came into the picture as the position coach.

“Coach Jackson was staying in touch with me every day,” he said. “Me and Coach Jackson talked sometimes talk about other things and sometimes we just talk just football. Coach Jackson tells me about the things they are doing there, and he'll try to better my game.”

He is looking forward to June 4 when he starts his visit to Kansas. He has been following the program and the coaching transition since Lance Leipold took over.

“I'm looking forward to seeing great coaches, the great facility, and just the whole community,” he said. “I'm really going down there to see everything and have fun. I just to see new things and just to just really get a feel for the environment.”

June is going to be a busy month since he plans to announce his commitment in July. He also plans on visiting Texas Tech, SMU, Iowa, Baylor, and Iowa. He will use all the visits next month, gather information and make his college future intentions known.

“The visits are very important,” he said. “It's very important. I want to gather as much as information as I can. I mean, because this timing is going to be everything to me. I'm going to put my all into it. So I'm willing to go out to the schools and just to see who really wants me the most and who's really willing to take me in.”