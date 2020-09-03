JayhawkSlant - Jaren Kanak talks recruiting, ready to start season

On the first day high school recruits in the 2022 class could be contacted by college coaches, Jaren Kanak spoke with coaches from Kansas.

Kanak, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound receiver from Hays (Kan.) admitted he had some nerves waiting for the first day coaches could reach out. When he received his offer he spoke with defensive coordinator D.J Eliot.

On Tuesday he talked with Josh Eargle and Luke Meadows.

“I was very nervous and exited to get the call,” Kanak said. “I talked with the coaches the phone and we basically just talked about me as a player and how I could contribute to KU.”

Kanak has been receiving interest from multiple Power Five programs. After Tuesday, he has more phone numbers stored in his phone.

“It was important to me and was totally awesome to hear from all these coaches and to get them in my contacts,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy to think about and I feel truly blessed with the opportunities I’ve been given. It is really motivating me to keep getting better every day.”