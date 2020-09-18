JayhawkSlant - Jayden Jones focusing on three schools, announcing Saturday

Jayden Jones went into Thursday night still thinking about his future. The plan was to visit with family, then come to a decision by Friday evening.

Jones is still planning to announce his college destination on Saturday.

“Tonight, I will talk to my parents, see what the best move would be,” Jones said Thursday evening. “And then I'll be rock solid tomorrow or tomorrow evening. Then I will let the coaches know if I'll be there or not and announce it Saturday.”

Jones has narrowed his list and he wanted to talk with his family about each school.

“The things we're going to go over is what will be the best fit for me and what will better me in the future,” he said. “We will talk about my end goal, what coaches I should be playing under, who to trust, and things like that. Those are probably the key topics.”