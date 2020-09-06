JayhawkSlant - Jayden Jones names top four, decision coming soon

September is going to be a big month for Jayden Jones.

The outside linebacker from Parish Episcopal will finally get to start his senior at the end of the month and he will announce his college destination a week before.

Earlier today Jones announced his final four was Kansas, Colorado, Washington State, and North Texas. Shortly after he spoke with Jayhawk Slant about his decision coming in two weeks.

“I guess you could say I will be talking more with coaches and just trying to see what's going to happen,” he said. “I really don't know, honestly.”

On Sunday, Jones had a chance to visit with the Kansas coaching staff on the phone. Over the last several months he has built a bond with Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Les Miles.

“When I talk to coach Diribe, we haven't been talking too much about football,” Jones said. “It's just conversations about life and things like that. He's already done what I want to do. And Coach Miles, he's a cool cat. He's someone that you can just talk to for fun and have a great conversation with him.”