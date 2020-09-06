JayhawkSlant - Jayden Jones names top four, decision coming soon

Jayden Jones names top four, decision coming soon
September is going to be a big month for Jayden Jones.
The outside linebacker from Parish Episcopal will finally get to start his senior at the end of the month and he will announce his college destination a week before.
Earlier today Jones announced his final four was Kansas, Colorado, Washington State, and North Texas. Shortly after he spoke with Jayhawk Slant about his decision coming in two weeks.
“I guess you could say I will be talking more with coaches and just trying to see what's going to happen,” he said. “I really don't know, honestly.”
On Sunday, Jones had a chance to visit with the Kansas coaching staff on the phone. Over the last several months he has built a bond with Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Les Miles.
“When I talk to coach Diribe, we haven't been talking too much about football,” Jones said. “It's just conversations about life and things like that. He's already done what I want to do. And Coach Miles, he's a cool cat. He's someone that you can just talk to for fun and have a great conversation with him.”
Jones said he wanted to take visits to Colorado and Kansas to experience the towns and campus life. But his schedule never allowed him to make the trips. His team got good news when they were told their season could start at the end of September, after a long wait due to the pandemic.
“We're planning on starting the 25th,” Jones said. “That will be our first game. Tomorrow we're going to finally put on helmets and wear our practice jerseys. I think in the next couple of days or next week, we'll be able to go full pads.”
After watching other teams play on television and get their season going, Jones said he is ready to get his senior year underway.
He will be focused on his first game and announcing his commitment.
“I've just been talking to all of the coaches recruiting me,” he said. “We've been building relationships and that's all we can really do right now. I’m looking for a school where I can really see myself the next four years and feel like I'm already at home. Somewhere I can build long-lasting relationships, because coming out of college, it's all about connections.”